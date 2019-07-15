‘Homegrown Elvis’ to perform at Seniors fundraiser

The Anderson County Senior Services (ACSS) will be sponsoring a fundraiser to benefit the Anderson County Office on Aging and the Anderson County Senior Center on Friday, August 2nd in the Great Room of the Clinton Community Center.

The event will feature Anderson County’s very own ‘Homegrown Elvis,’ Shain Vowell as well as Jesse & Josh Vowell performing as the Blues Brothers, and begins Friday, August 2nd at 7 pm.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children ages 6 through 12, with free admission for children five and under. There will also be a silent auction and refreshments will be available for purchase during the show.

For more information, call the Senior Center at 865-457-3259.