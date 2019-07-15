Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Homegrown Elvis’ to perform at Seniors fundraiser

‘Homegrown Elvis’ to perform at Seniors fundraiser

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Senior Services (ACSS) will be sponsoring a fundraiser to benefit the Anderson County Office on Aging and the Anderson County Senior Center on Friday, August 2nd in the Great Room of the Clinton Community Center.

The event will feature Anderson County’s very own ‘Homegrown Elvis,’ Shain Vowell as well as Jesse & Josh Vowell performing as the Blues Brothers, and begins Friday, August 2nd at 7 pm.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children ages 6 through 12, with free admission for children five and under. There will also be a silent auction and refreshments will be available for purchase during the show.

For more information, call the Senior Center at 865-457-3259.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

