Hit-and-run accident reported

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Dutch Valley Road.

Daniel Ray of Jacksboro went to the Sheriff’s office on Monday and reported that while he had been driving east on Dutch Valley Road Sunday afternoon, he had been behind a 1990s-model Chevy S10 pickup and that the driver of the other vehicle started “slamming his brakes and sticking his arm out the window.” After this happened several times, Ray said he tried to pass the S10, but that the driver had swerved into his lane and sideswiped Ray’s Honda Accord.

Ray said that after the collision, he had tried to use his cell phone to call authorities, but had no service, so he drove to the Rocky Top police station. There, he was told that since the incident had occurred in the county, that he needed to contact the ACSD. Deputy Charles Relford opened a file on the case, including photos of the damage done to Ray’s car, but the report indicates that the case will be considered closed unless new information becomes available.

Ray was not injured in the incident.