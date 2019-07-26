Harold Gene Wilson, age 78, of Spencer, Tennessee, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 25, 1941 in Briceville, Tennessee. Harold was of the Baptist faith. He loved Bees, making furniture and gardening. In addition to his parents Urshey & Sarah Wilson he is preceded in death by his brothers: AZ Wilson, J.D. Wilson, Buddy Boy Wilson, Arnold Wilson, Sister Edia Mae Hatmaker and first wife and mother of four children Reba Wilson.

Survivors:

Wife Inez Kay Wilson of 32 years Spencer, TN

Sons Bobby & Reda Wilson Spencer, TN

Daniel Wilson Sparta, TN

Allen & Rachel Irwin Doyle, TN

Maynard Irwin Rock Island, TN

Daughter Melinda Housley McMinnville, TN

Anna Marie Metcalf & Ron Spencer, TN

Jennifer & Mike Uthe Powell, TN

Melissa & Mike Hagan Sparta, TN

Sister Mary Ellen McMahan Lake City, TN

Brother J.C. Wilson Briceville, TN

20 Grand Children

15 Great Grand Children

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Timmy Jones, Rev. Johnny Owens, Rev. Larry Sharp officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 11:15 AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019 to go in funeral procession to the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN for an 12:00 Noon Interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, in charge of arrangements.