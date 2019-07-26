Home / Obituaries / Harold Gene Wilson, age 78, of Spencer, Tennessee

Harold Gene Wilson, age 78, of Spencer, Tennessee

Jim Harris

Harold Gene Wilson, age 78, of Spencer, Tennessee, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 25, 1941 in Briceville, Tennessee. Harold was of the Baptist faith. He loved Bees, making furniture and gardening. In addition to his parents Urshey & Sarah Wilson he is preceded in death by his brothers: AZ Wilson, J.D. Wilson, Buddy Boy Wilson, Arnold Wilson, Sister Edia Mae Hatmaker and first wife and mother of four children Reba Wilson.

Survivors: 

Wife                                        Inez Kay Wilson of 32 years                                      Spencer, TN

Sons                                        Bobby & Reda Wilson                                                Spencer, TN

                                                Daniel Wilson                                                             Sparta, TN

                                                Allen & Rachel Irwin                                                 Doyle, TN

                                                Maynard Irwin                                                            Rock Island, TN

Daughter                                 Melinda Housley                                                         McMinnville, TN

                                                Anna Marie Metcalf & Ron                                        Spencer, TN

                                                Jennifer & Mike Uthe                                                 Powell, TN

                                                Melissa & Mike Hagan                                               Sparta, TN

Sister                                       Mary Ellen McMahan                                                 Lake City, TN

Brother                                    J.C. Wilson                                                                  Briceville, TN

 20 Grand Children

15 Great Grand Children

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Timmy Jones, Rev. Johnny Owens, Rev. Larry Sharp officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 11:15 AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019 to go in funeral procession to the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN for an 12:00 Noon Interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, in charge of arrangements.

