Home / Local News / GSMNP: One dies in Clingmans Dome crash

GSMNP: One dies in Clingmans Dome crash

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a single-car, motor vehicle accident on Clingmans Dome Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15. The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Patrick James McCauley, age 37, of Farmington, Missouri died as a result of his injuries. The passenger, Angela Walker, age 38, was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.
The 2009 Chevy Cobalt left the roadway and landed approximately 50 feet below the roadway approximately 1 mile east of the Clingmans Dome Parking Area along Clingmans Dome Road. The road was closed for approximately 5 hours to allow emergency responders safe access to the scene.
Park Rangers, including the park’s technical Search and Rescue Team, Cherokee Tribal EMS, and Cherokee Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. No additional details are available at this time.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fairest of the Fair winners

Night #1 of the Anderson County Fair on Monday was highlighted by the Fairest of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.