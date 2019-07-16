GSMNP: One dies in Clingmans Dome crash

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a single-car, motor vehicle accident on Clingmans Dome Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15. The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Patrick James McCauley, age 37, of Farmington, Missouri died as a result of his injuries. The passenger, Angela Walker, age 38, was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

The 2009 Chevy Cobalt left the roadway and landed approximately 50 feet below the roadway approximately 1 mile east of the Clingmans Dome Parking Area along Clingmans Dome Road. The road was closed for approximately 5 hours to allow emergency responders safe access to the scene.

Park Rangers, including the park’s technical Search and Rescue Team, Cherokee Tribal EMS, and Cherokee Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. No additional details are available at this time.

