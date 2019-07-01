GOTS: Moffitt wins Friday night in Chicago

(MRN) Brett Moffitt remains perfect at Chicagoland Speedway in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Moffitt won for the second consecutive season at the 1.5-mile track when he led 72 laps en route to the checkered flag in Friday night’s Camping World 225.

“I just had a really good Chevy Silverado,” Moffitt said. “Jerry (Baxter) and everyone on this team did a great job. We’ve been struggling at the 1.5-mile tracks on-and-off. We’ve had speed at times and not at times.”

The No. 24 GMS Racing team got Moffitt out first during pit stops following the conclusion of Stage 2 and then had another good stop under green on Lap 120.

“This pit crew got me out first, which I can never complain about that so they did solid all night,” Moffitt said. “I was able to do my job and hang on to so it was a full team effort tonight and we executed the race how we needed to. Even when we lost track position we never got down.”

The win is Moffitt’s second of the season and the ninth of his career.

Brandon Jones, who started 19th and won Stage 1, finished second, 3.95 seconds behind.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear those lap times come across the radio — that I was a half-tenth or a tenth faster, just too big of a gap there,” Jones said. “I don’t know if we could have done something else with pit strategies or not, but that’s why we had good pit position there. We did learn a lot and that’s the most fun I’ve had in a truck race in a long time.”

Stewart Friesen, Harrison Burton and pole-sitter Austin Hill rounded out the top five.

TOP 10 RACE FINISHERS

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 3 24 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 150 56 Running 72 2 19 51 Brandon Jones Toyota 150 0 Running 13 3 10 52 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 150 42 Running 0 4 8 18 Harrison Burton # Toyota 150 45 Running 0 5 1 16 Austin Hill Toyota 150 45 Running 11 6 13 4 Todd Gilliland Toyota 150 31 Running 0 7 16 45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 150 32 Running 0 8 11 88 Matt Crafton Ford 150 37 Running 0 9 6 15 Anthony Alfredo # Toyota 150 28 Running 0 10 9 5 Dylan Lupton Toyota 150 29 Running 0

SEASON-TO-DATE STANDINGS

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points Leader Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts 1 Grant Enfinger 12 0 520 0 0 0 4 4 2 Stewart Friesen 12 0 468 -52 -52 0 2 2 3 Brett Moffitt 12 2 467 -53 -1 2 1 11 4 Matt Crafton 12 -1 458 -62 -9 0 2 2 5 Ben Rhodes 12 -1 422 -98 -36 0 2 2 6 Harrison Burton # 12 0 409 -111 -13 0 0 0 7 Austin Hill 12 0 406 -114 -3 1 0 5 8 Todd Gilliland 12 0 364 -156 -42 0 0 0 9 Sheldon Creed # 12 0 359 -161 -5 0 1 1 10 Johnny Sauter 11 0 345 -175 -14 1 3 8 11 Tyler Dippel # 12 0 249 -271 -96 0 0 0 12 Spencer Boyd 12 2 217 -303 -32 0 0 0