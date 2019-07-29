GOTS: Chastain notches third win of season with dominant performance

(MRN) Ross Chastain led 54 of 60 laps on his way to winning Saturday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway.

Chastain scored his third career series victory all coming in the 2019 season.

“We stomped them in the dirt, we pressed the attack, I’m so excited,” Chastain said of his series-leading win. “We’ll go try to press the attack (in the next race, Thursday night at Eldora. We don’t back down at all. We just keep going.”

The victory also helped solidify Chastain’s attempt to make the Playoffs. He led the most laps ever in a Pocono truck race.

“It takes us being a little mad,” Chastain continued. “I’m not going to lie, we were a little mad we lost (crew chief) Nick Harrison,” Chastain said. “We realize everybody goes when it’s their time but, man, we miss that big boy. A lot of these boys worked with him, I got to work with him at Kaulig Racing this year. Man, we miss him.”

Tyler Ankrum, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Brett Moffitt rounded out the top five.

Matt Crafton, Todd Gilliland, Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger completed the first 10 finishers.

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 60 50 Running 54 2 9 17 Tyler Ankrum # Toyota 60 36 Running 0 3 6 18 Harrison Burton # Toyota 60 52 Running 6 4 13 51 Christian Eckes Toyota 60 37 Running 0 5 4 24 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 60 47 Running 0 6 8 88 Matt Crafton Ford 60 37 Running 0 7 7 4 Todd Gilliland Toyota 60 36 Running 0 8 16 13 Johnny Sauter Ford 60 29 Running 0 9 15 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 60 35 Running 0 10 10 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 60 40 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings

After Race 14: Pocono

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Grant Enfinger 0 6 11 2 582 – 4 2 Brett Moffitt 2 8 10 1 548 -34 11 3 Matt Crafton 0 6 12 2 529 -53 3 4 Stewart Friesen 0 8 9 1 513 -69 2 5 Harrison Burton 0 7 9 0 500 -82 1 6 Ben Rhodes 0 5 9 0 479 -103 2 7 Todd Gilliland 0 2 8 1 428 -154 0 8 Austin Hill 1 3 7 2 426 -156 5

