GOTS: Chastain notches third win of season with dominant performance

(MRN) Ross Chastain led 54 of 60 laps on his way to winning Saturday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway.
Chastain scored his third career series victory all coming in the 2019 season.
“We stomped them in the dirt, we pressed the attack, I’m so excited,” Chastain said of his series-leading win. “We’ll go try to press the attack (in the next race, Thursday night at Eldora. We don’t back down at all. We just keep going.”
The victory also helped solidify Chastain’s attempt to make the Playoffs. He led the most laps ever in a Pocono truck race.
“It takes us being a little mad,” Chastain continued. “I’m not going to lie, we were a little mad we lost (crew chief) Nick Harrison,” Chastain said. “We realize everybody goes when it’s their time but, man, we miss that big boy. A lot of these boys worked with him, I got to work with him at Kaulig Racing this year. Man, we miss him.”
Tyler Ankrum, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Brett Moffitt rounded out the top five.
Matt Crafton, Todd Gilliland, Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger completed the first 10 finishers.
|Fin
|Str
|Trk
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|2
|45
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|60
|50
|Running
|54
|2
|9
|17
|Tyler Ankrum #
|Toyota
|60
|36
|Running
|0
|3
|6
|18
|Harrison Burton #
|Toyota
|60
|52
|Running
|6
|4
|13
|51
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|60
|37
|Running
|0
|5
|4
|24
|Brett Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|60
|47
|Running
|0
|6
|8
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ford
|60
|37
|Running
|0
|7
|7
|4
|Todd Gilliland
|Toyota
|60
|36
|Running
|0
|8
|16
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|Ford
|60
|29
|Running
|0
|9
|15
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Ford
|60
|35
|Running
|0
|10
|10
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Ford
|60
|40
|Running
|0
2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings
After Race 14: Pocono
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Points
|-Leader
|Playoff Points
|1
|Grant Enfinger
|0
|6
|11
|2
|582
|–
|4
|2
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|8
|10
|1
|548
|-34
|11
|3
|Matt Crafton
|0
|6
|12
|2
|529
|-53
|3
|4
|Stewart Friesen
|0
|8
|9
|1
|513
|-69
|2
|5
|Harrison Burton
|0
|7
|9
|0
|500
|-82
|1
|6
|Ben Rhodes
|0
|5
|9
|0
|479
|-103
|2
|7
|Todd Gilliland
|0
|2
|8
|1
|428
|-154
|0
|8
|Austin Hill
|1
|3
|7
|2
|426
|-156
|5
