GOTS: 18-year-old Ankrum makes history with first series win

(MRN) Tyler Ankrum captured his first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win in Thursday night’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

Ankrum inherited the lead when Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel two laps from the finish and went on to take the checkered flag.

It was the 18-year-old Ankrum’s 12th career series start. He is the first driver born in the 2000’s to win a NASCAR National Touring Series Race. He led 40 laps.

Ankrum did not compete in the first three races of the season because he did not turn 18 until March 6. He is now eligible for the playoffs with the victory since NASCAR granted a waiver for missing the races because of the age restriction.

Stewart Friesen, Harrison Burton, Ross Chastain and Dylan Lupton rounded out the top five.

Friesen finished second in his back-up truck after his primary entry was confiscated by NASCAR earlier in the day’s morning inspection for a firewall issue.

Austin Wayne Self, Moffitt, Spencer Davis, Jeb Burton and Matt Johnny Sauter completed the first 10 finishers.

Series points leader Grant Enfinger made an early exit when he was involved in an accident with Brandon Jones as the duo battled for the lead on lap 65.

Sheldon Creed and Matt Crafton won the first two stages.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series returns to action July 27th at Pocono Raceway.

Top 10 Finishers Thursday

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 9 17 Tyler Ankrum # Toyota 150 54 Running 40 2 32 52 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 150 40 Running 0 3 6 18 Harrison Burton # Toyota 150 39 Running 0 4 5 45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 150 48 Running 0 5 20 15 Dylan Lupton Toyota 150 40 Running 1 6 16 22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 150 34 Running 0 7 7 24 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 150 34 Running 35 8 21 11 Spencer Davis Toyota 149 35 Running 0 9 28 44 Jeb Burton(i) Chevrolet 149 0 Running 0 10 11 13 Johnny Sauter Ford 148 28 Running 0

Series standings after Thursday:

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Grant Enfinger 0 6 10 2 542 0 4 4 2 Stewart Friesen 0 8 9 1 508 -34 2 2 3 Brett Moffitt 2 7 9 1 501 -41 1 11 4 Matt Crafton 0 6 11 2 492 -50 3 3 5 Harrison Burton # 0 6 8 0 448 -94 0 0 6 Ben Rhodes 0 5 8 0 444 -98 2 2 7 Austin Hill 1 3 7 1 412 -130 0 5 8 Todd Gilliland 0 2 7 1 392 -150 0 0