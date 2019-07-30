Home / Obituaries / George M. Mills, age 85 of Harriman

George M. Mills, age 85 of Harriman

George M. Mills, age 85 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.  George was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and loved to travel.  He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church.  Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Annabelle Rothwell Mills and three sisters.

Survivors

Loving Wife                            Pat Garn Mills of Harriman

Son & Daughter-in-law         Larry Mills & wife, Vickie of Harriman

3 Grandchildren

8 Great Grandchildren

Brothers-in-law                    Denny Garn & wife, Gail of Colorado

                                               Gordon Garn & wife, Shirley of Ohio

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 PM in the Chapel with Rev. Charlie Harrison and Rev. SueLynn Johnson officiating.  Graveside service will immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Kingston.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

