Frightening moments when girl, 10, passes out while having hair curled

You may have seen a WBIR-TV story about a Clinton girl who passed out while having her hair curled on Sunday morning. Gracie Brown is 10 years old, and the younger sister of Clinton High School girls’ basketball coach Alicia Phillips.

This morning, Phillips walked us through what happened while she got her sister ready to go to Sunday School, saying that she had finished about five curls in Gracie’s hair when her sister pitched forward and closed her eyes. When it happened a second time, Phillips asked if she was OK and Gracie only gagged, leading Alicia to believe that she may have a stomach bug. After getting her own young daughters out of the bathroom, Alicia brought Gracie to the commode and held her hair while also calling her mother on speaker phone.

It was at that point that the story gets a little scary, as Gracie’s face went pale, her pupils dilated, her lips turned blue and she passed out. After she revived, she seemed OK but Phillips called Gracie’s doctor, who offered suggestions as to what it mighht be and told her to take Gracie to the hospital. Several tests came back negative for any heart or neurological problems, and the doctor told Phillips something that it took her a moment to believe. The doctor at the ER told Alicia that her sister had suffered an episode of “hair grooming syncope,” which a fainting disorder, in this case brought about by stimulation of certain nerves in the scalp.

Phillips posted her story on Facebook and told us this morning that it has been shared over 83,000 times, with many people commenting that similar things have happened to them. It is more common in children and adolescents but can also affect people into adulthood, and while it is uncommon, the doctor told Alicia that they see as many as one to five cases a year.

Gracie’s color and “goofy” attitude had returned by the end of the day Sunday, and she is doing just fine today, but Phillips echoed a sentiment she shared with WBIR by saying that she is now officially done fixing her sister’s hair.

Here is a link to the Wikipedia page describing the disorder.