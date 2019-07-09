Friday fire injures no one

No one was injured in a Friday afternoon fire at a house on Bryant Circle in Rocky Top.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 pm, and when Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they reported that the Medford Volunteer Fire Department was already on the scene and had brought the fire under control. Responding deputies reported that there was a burned mattress and a burned lamp in the front yard. A survey of the interior of the home showed damage to the carpet and the wall near the head of the bed.

While not determining an exact cause for the fire, firefighters said that the lamp and a phone charger had been plugged into a wall socket near the head of the bed and that the cord and the harger had melted together, indicating the blaze may have been electrical in nature.

Again, no injuries were reported.