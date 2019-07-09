Home / Local News / Friday fire injures no one

Friday fire injures no one

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

No one was injured in a Friday afternoon fire at a house on Bryant Circle in Rocky Top.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 pm, and when Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they reported that the Medford Volunteer Fire Department was already on the scene and had brought the fire under control. Responding deputies reported that there was a burned mattress and a burned lamp in the front yard. A survey of the interior of the home showed damage to the carpet and the wall near the head of the bed.

While not determining an exact cause for the fire, firefighters said that the lamp and a phone charger had been plugged into a wall socket near the head of the bed and that the cord and the harger had melted together, indicating the blaze may have been electrical in nature.

Again, no injuries were reported.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Disney actor with local ties passes away at 20

A young actor with local ties passed away suddenly over the weekend at the age …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.