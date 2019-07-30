Home / Featured / Freddy Fagan Scholarship announced
From left to right: Freddy’s mother, Barbara Fagan, sister, Donna Fagan Parke, Freddy Fagan, Ron Edmond, Education Foundation President, Logan Prater, 2019 Freddy Fagan Scholarship recipient, Curtis Isabell, Education Foundation Board Member, and Dale Isabell, Education Foundation Treasurer (Photo by the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools)

Freddy Fagan Scholarship announced

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 101 Views

The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools recently announced on its Facebook page a joint partnership with Chuck and Donna Fagan Parke in managing future solicitations and awards of the Freddy Fagan Scholarship to a deserving Clinton High School senior.

The $1000 scholarship honors longtime Clinton resident and favorite son, the legendary, unofficial “Mayor of Clinton”, Freddy Fagan. The scholarship is based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, and an essay about Freddy’s impact on the Clinton community.

The 2019 recipient is Logan Prater, son of Kim and Greg Prater. Logan will be attending the University of Tennessee, majoring in history.

The Education Foundation’s mission is to raise funds, foster academic development, supplement teacher development, encourage community involvement, and reward academic excellence. The Education Foundation for Clinton City & Anderson County Schools is a 501(c)3 foundation and all donations are tax deductible.

If you wouild like to donate to the Freddy Fagan Scholarship can send donations to The Education Foundation-Freddy Fagan Scholarship, 141 E. Broad Street, Clinton, TN 37716, or call 865-463-1017.

To learn more about the Education Foundation or to sponsor other Education Foundation efforts, visit their website at www.theeducationfoundation.info/donate/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Pool to host Senior Citizens’ Day

(Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host its 3rd annual …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.