Freddy Fagan Scholarship announced

The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools recently announced on its Facebook page a joint partnership with Chuck and Donna Fagan Parke in managing future solicitations and awards of the Freddy Fagan Scholarship to a deserving Clinton High School senior.

The $1000 scholarship honors longtime Clinton resident and favorite son, the legendary, unofficial “Mayor of Clinton”, Freddy Fagan. The scholarship is based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, and an essay about Freddy’s impact on the Clinton community.

The 2019 recipient is Logan Prater, son of Kim and Greg Prater. Logan will be attending the University of Tennessee, majoring in history.

The Education Foundation’s mission is to raise funds, foster academic development, supplement teacher development, encourage community involvement, and reward academic excellence. The Education Foundation for Clinton City & Anderson County Schools is a 501(c)3 foundation and all donations are tax deductible.

If you wouild like to donate to the Freddy Fagan Scholarship can send donations to The Education Foundation-Freddy Fagan Scholarship, 141 E. Broad Street, Clinton, TN 37716, or call 865-463-1017.

To learn more about the Education Foundation or to sponsor other Education Foundation efforts, visit their website at www.theeducationfoundation.info/donate/.