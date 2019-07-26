Freddie Lou Forrest, age 75, of Briceville, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Hospital. She was born on April 20, 1944 in Briceville, TN to the late Rubin and Lucille White Fox. Freddie was a member of Briceville First Baptist, where she played the piano. She enjoyed swimming and water aerobics. In addition to her parents, Freddie is preceded in death by, Husband, Harold Forrest; brother, Eddie Fox; Brother-in-law, Virgil Green.

Survived by:

Son……………………Dwayne Forrest and wife Shelia

Siblings……………..Linda Green

Lanny Fox and wife Katie

Shirley Carroll and husband Bobby

Donnie Fox and wife Patti

Special Great Nephew……Chad Whitaker

Several Nieces, Nephews and a host of other family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Lake City. Freddie’s graveside service will be held at Circle Cemetery on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor Danny Lawson officiating. www.holleygamble.com

