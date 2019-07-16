Fred Jones JR age 82 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Fred was of the Baptist faith, and he served in the Vietnam War, loved inventing new things and fishing.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents Fred Curtis and Ola Mae (Wilshire) Jones and one son Timothy Clayton Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth (Hill) Jones; sons, Clifford Jones and Cory Shane Jones; daughter, Rose Marvell Phillips and husband Larry; grandchildren, Clifford Jones, Erin Montgomery and husband Justin, Megan Jones, Danielle Stewart and husband Bud and Larry Daniel and wife Jessica; great grandchildren, Zachary, Austin, Cody, Natalie, Isabella and Sophie all of Clinton, TN.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Anderson Memorial Park in Clinton, TN. Condolences can be left to the family aw www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all the arrangements for Fred Jones JR.