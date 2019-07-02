Four jailed after traffic stop Sunday night

Four people were arrested late Sunday night in Rocky Top following a traffic stop.

Deputy Gregory Hoyt Stanley reported that he had spotted an SUV with only one working headlight on Lake City Highway and pulled the vehicle over on Cane Creek Cemetery Road. When Stanley approached the vehicle, he reported two people were sitting in the back seat and two more in the front, and that, in the cargo area of the vehicle, he could see a metal tin with syringes visible that he noted appeared to have been tossed there by one of the occupants of the SUV.

Back-up arrived and Stanley began removing people from the SUV one by one. A K9 alerted on the vehicle and deputies located a baggie containing a substance believed to be meth, along with prescription pills, used an unused syringes, a set of digital scales and numerous other pieces of drug paraphernalia.

The names of the vehicle occupants were run through dispatch and turned out that two of them had outstanding warrants for their arrests.

The driver, 42-year-old Thurman Carroll of Clinton, was arrested for driving on a suspended license, and one count each of the possession of drug paraphernalia and the manufacture, delivery or sale of narcotics, as well as one outstanding warrant.

31-year-old Stephanie Hoskins of Rocky Top was arrested on charges of the possession of meth for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a pair of warrants.

47-year-old David Striplin, Jr. of Clinton was arrested on one count each of possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing meth for resale.

41-year-old Shirley Carroll of Clinton was arrested and charged with one count each of possessing meth for resale and possessing drug paraphernalia.