Follow-Up: More on error that nullified Commission budget vote

Following up on a story we broke on the air on Friday, we now have more of an idea of how Anderson County Commissioners received an erroneous budget resolution that was passed on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday, the Anderson County Commission voted 9-7 to adopt a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year that included an 18.25-cent property tax rate increase.

Friday, County Commissioners were informed that their vote is “null and void” due to an error in how the budget resolution was written, and will have to be reconsidered.

Specifically, the error occurred when then-Finance Director Natalie Erb and then-assistant Finance Director Robbie Holbrook (now Interim Finance Director) came into the office the weekend after the June 6th meeting of the Budget Committee to make requested changes to the budget, including replacing 10.54 cents in the county’s debt service fund, which had been moved out of last year’s budget to divert money to capital projects.

When those changes were made Holbrook, in a letter Friday to county officials, said that they had put it back into the county’s section of the budget, but not back into the lines of the resolution that dealt with the debt loads in Clinton or Oak Ridge, which affected not only the wording of the budget resolution, but also the calculations used by officials during their budget deliberations.

The next steps in the process remain unclear, but one thing is certain: the budget process in Anderson County is not done yet, and Commissioners will have to vote on the budget again.

Law Director Jay Yeager says that the matter can be “corrected at either the special called meeting on July 11th or the July 15 County Commission meeting,” according to Holbrook’s memo, which you can read below.

(Robbie Holbrook letter to county officials) “It has come to my attention that there is an omission on the Tax Levy Resolution (Resolution #19-6-761) that passed last evening. The Debt Service Fund should have shown a rate of .1054 for the City of Clinton and the City of Oak Ridge.

Natalie and I came in the weekend following the June 6th Budget Committee meeting to make the requested changes to the budget, and prepare the resolutions, in time to meet the public notice requirements. In our haste, we did not include the debt service amounts for Clinton and Oak Ridge to the resolution.

I have talked to Jay, and he said that this can be corrected at either the special called meeting on July 11th or the July 15 County Commission meeting.

Attached is the resolution as it should have appeared. I have highlighted the two corrections.

I apologize for the mistake and any embarrassment this has caused for Anderson County.”