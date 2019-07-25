Follow-Up: More on Dog Park Dash grant, Inclusive Playground update

As we reported last week, the city of Clinton was awarded a $25,000 Dog Park Dash Grant by the Boyd Foundation that will be used to build Clinton’s first dog park.

City Manager Roger Houck says that while there is not yet a design for the project, officials have determined that it will be located on a 17-acre parcel of land owned by the city on the banks of the Clinch off of Riverview Road and adjacent to the Carden Farm Industrial Park. Houck says that city crews have been working for the past couple of months to expand and improve the entrance to that property. Houck described the city’s vision as that of a natural area with a dog park and walking trails, as well as possibly a boat ramp to help expand the city’s rowing program.

The city has plenty of time to come up with the design and finalize its plans as they have until 2022 to spend the grant money. Houck indicated Wednesday that the city will try to do most of the work in-house.

Houck also said that the project could tie in with the Aspire Park project being undertaken by local businessman Joe Hollingsworth. That project aims to create a sprawling park, which is expected to cover some 450 acres of land in South Clinton. The Hollingsworth Foundation currently owns about 170 acres of the proposed site, and is currently in negotiations with TVA for the use of some 280 acres for the park. The park would be built and maintained by the Hollingsworth Foundation, with no taxpayer money involved, and would include hiking and biking trails, open green space and a public gathering space.

Houck also said that the park and walking trails could also benefit from the construction of the new bridge over the Clinch River, which will include pedestrian and bike lanes.

During the Monday meeting of the Clinton City Council, members awarded a contract to resurface South Clinton Park and install the new equipment for the long-awaited Inclusive Playground. Houck says that now that the contract has been awarded, the equipment itself is expected to arrive in about two to three weeks, and that once it begins, work on the playground will likely take another two to three weeks. Houck estimated that the playground could be ready for use sometime in September. Houck acknowledged that the timeline for the project has been a bit of a moving target, blaming it on a more complex administrative procedure for state grants that went into effect this year.