FMCOR ‘Boot Scootin’ Bash’ August 10th

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge will host its signature fundraiser on Saturday, August 10th. This year, the annual event is called the “Boot Scootin’ Bash,” and will have a Western theme. Proceeds from the event benefit the Clinic, which provides no-charge primary care and wellness services to low-income, uninsured residents of Anderson, Morgan and Roane counties who otherwise would not have access to the medical care they need.

The FMC Boot Scootin’ Bash takes place on Saturday, August 10th, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. in the Parish Life Center of St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 327 Vermont Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Elaine Graham will serve as MC for the evening’s festivities, which will include a celebrity dance contest, live and silent auctions, plus dinner with wine and beer served. .

The live auction will be conducted by “Bear” Stephenson, and will include big-ticket items like a week’s stay at a beach house in Jupiter, Florida., a football signed by former UT and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs and more.

The silent auction will include gift cards and passes to restaurants, custom jewelry, handmade furniture and a wheelbarrow full of adult beverages such as wines, liquors, moonshine and beer.

Tickets are $75 per person and will be sold until supplies run out.

Ticket can be purchased online at www.fmcor.org. You can also buy a ticket by mailing a check to the FMC office at 116 East Division Road., Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or by calling the office at (865) 483-3904.