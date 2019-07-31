Fire damages shed, trailer; cause under investigation

A fire that destroyed a storage building and damaged a single-wide trailer on Landrum Road near Rocky Top last week is under investigation.

A passing ATV rider called 911 after seeing the flames on Thursday, and Deputy Shawn Bannach reported that when he had arrived, the storage building was engulfed by flames and the back corner of the trailer was also on fire.

The owner of the property told Bannach that the only power hooked up to the storage shed was from an extension cord that was not plugged in at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured.