Home / Local News / Fire damages shed, trailer; cause under investigation

Fire damages shed, trailer; cause under investigation

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 54 Views

A fire that destroyed a storage building and damaged a single-wide trailer on Landrum Road near Rocky Top last week is under investigation.

A passing ATV rider called 911 after seeing the flames on Thursday, and Deputy Shawn Bannach reported that when he had arrived, the storage building was engulfed by flames and the back corner of the trailer was also on fire.

The owner of the property told Bannach that the only power hooked up to the storage shed was from an extension cord that was not plugged in at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State grant awarded to LaFollette

State Senator Ken Yager and State Representative Dennis Powers announced Tuesday that the city of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.