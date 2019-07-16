Night #1 of the Anderson County Fair on Monday was highlighted by the Fairest of the Fair pageants.

Here is a list of the winners in each category, courtesy of the Fairest of the Fair’s Facebook page, as well as biographies of the winners.

2019 Fairest of the Fair Winners

Fairest of the Fair: Katelyn Martin

Sweetheart Representative: Kinsley Williams

People’s Choice Award: Graycie Murphy

Moira Kaye Ely Interview Award: Kinsley Williams

Carl Worley Community and Character Award: Sydney Toler

Judy Duncan Crosby Poise Award: Graycie Murphy

Junior Fairest of the Fair: Michaela Webber

1st Alternate: Jazzmyn Harness

2nd Alternate: Gabbie Allison

People’s Choice Award: Jillian Bivens

Poise Award: Cayleigh Wry

Princess Fairest of the Fair: Anna Berven

1st Alternate: Sydnee Young

2nd Alternate: Brooklin Wilkerson

People’s Choice Award: Anna Berven

Poise Award: Hallee Rutherford

Little Miss Fairest of the Fair: Ellie Linthicum

1st Alternate: Riley Alley

2nd Alternate: Reece Hollifield

People’s Choice Award: Kyndall St. Hill

Prettiest Eyes: Leah McVay

Prettiest Hair: Leia Wyrick

Pretties Smile: Mckenzie Douglas

Miss Personality: Kyndall St. Hill

Tiny Miss Fairest of the Fair: Piper Linthicum

1st Alternate: Hadley Webb

2nd Alternate: Amelia Tomb

People’s Choice Award: Aaliyah Booker

Prettiest Eyes: Madilynn Fisher

Prettiest Hair: Addison Schaefer

Pretties Smile: Raelyn Maupin

Miss Personality: Aaliyah Booker

Mini Miss Fairest of the Fair: Brinnleigh Gilliam

1st Alternate: Addie Phillips

2nd Alternate: Briley Webber

People’s Choice Award: Arabella Carden

Prettiest Eyes: Mariska Harness

Prettiest Hair: Jurnee Willis

Pretties Smile: Skylee Shepard

Miss Personality: Iliana Cox

Katelyn Paige Martin

· Katelyn is the daughter of Troy and Cindy Martin of Heiskell. She is 17 years old and will attend her senior year at Anderson County High School. Katelyn’s activities include Working a part time job, Babysitting for family and friends, and Spending time with my family and making memories before college begins. She has Finished first year of college this year through the middle college program and Received 3 different industrial certifications in her first year of college. She has also maintained high grades and a high GPA each school year.

Michaela Reese Webber

· Michaela is the daughter of Jason and Loren Webber of Clinton. She is 15 years old and will attend her sophomore year at Clinton High School. Michaela’s activities include Cheering on the Clinton Dragons, Traveling to new places, and Doing anything outdoors. Her accomplishments include Maintaining straight A’s, Receiving the excellence award at Premier Cheer Camp, and Getting the award for having the highest GPA on the cheer team.

Anna Jane Berven

· Anna is the daughter of Matt and Samantha Berven of Oak Ridge. She is 10 years old and will attend 6th grade at Jefferson Middle. Anna has been a dancer for Oak Ridge Academy of Dance for 5 years. She is a member of the JMS Orchestra and St. Stephens Acolyte. Her accomplishments include JMS Honor Roll, Best in class Hip Hop group at ORDA, and Princess Tennessee Festival pageants.

Eleanor May Linthicum

· Ellie is the daughter of Chad and Tara Linthicum of Oak Ridge. She is 8 years old and will attend 3rd grade at Glenwood Elementary. Ellie enjoys ice skating, singing, and gymnastics. Her accomplishments include 2018 Anderson County Tiny Miss, a solo in her 2nd grade musical, and 2017 Little Miss October Sky.

Piper Jean Linthicum

· Piper is the daughter of Chad and Tara Linthicum of Oak Ridge. She is 7 years old and will attend 2nd grade at Glenwood Elementary. Piper enjoys Ice Skating, Soccer, and playing with her baby brother. Her accomplishments include 2nd runner up in 2018 Anderson County Tiny Miss, being awarded a Cub Award for being kind to her peers and 2nd runner up in 2017 Anderson County Tiny Miss.

Brinleigh Lila Gilliam

· Brinleigh is the daughter of Tyler Gilliam and Shasta Moser of Clinton. She is 5 years old and will attend 1st grade at Grand Oaks Elementary School. Brinleigh enjoys Ballet at Dream Dance, Tumbling at Premier, and singing in the choir at Main Street Baptist Church. Her accomplishments include 2018-2019 Grand Oaks monthly Character trait award for friendliest student, Learning to play piano, and 2nd place in the 50yrd dash at field day.