Night #1 of the Anderson County Fair on Monday was highlighted by the Fairest of the Fair pageants.
Here is a list of the winners in each category, courtesy of the Fairest of the Fair’s Facebook page, as well as biographies of the winners.
2019 Fairest of the Fair Winners
Fairest of the Fair: Katelyn Martin
Sweetheart Representative: Kinsley Williams
People’s Choice Award: Graycie Murphy
Moira Kaye Ely Interview Award: Kinsley Williams
Carl Worley Community and Character Award: Sydney Toler
Judy Duncan Crosby Poise Award: Graycie Murphy
Junior Fairest of the Fair: Michaela Webber
1st Alternate: Jazzmyn Harness
2nd Alternate: Gabbie Allison
People’s Choice Award: Jillian Bivens
Poise Award: Cayleigh Wry
Princess Fairest of the Fair: Anna Berven
1st Alternate: Sydnee Young
2nd Alternate: Brooklin Wilkerson
People’s Choice Award: Anna Berven
Poise Award: Hallee Rutherford
Little Miss Fairest of the Fair: Ellie Linthicum
1st Alternate: Riley Alley
2nd Alternate: Reece Hollifield
People’s Choice Award: Kyndall St. Hill
Prettiest Eyes: Leah McVay
Prettiest Hair: Leia Wyrick
Pretties Smile: Mckenzie Douglas
Miss Personality: Kyndall St. Hill
Tiny Miss Fairest of the Fair: Piper Linthicum
1st Alternate: Hadley Webb
2nd Alternate: Amelia Tomb
People’s Choice Award: Aaliyah Booker
Prettiest Eyes: Madilynn Fisher
Prettiest Hair: Addison Schaefer
Pretties Smile: Raelyn Maupin
Miss Personality: Aaliyah Booker
Mini Miss Fairest of the Fair: Brinnleigh Gilliam
1st Alternate: Addie Phillips
2nd Alternate: Briley Webber
People’s Choice Award: Arabella Carden
Prettiest Eyes: Mariska Harness
Prettiest Hair: Jurnee Willis
Pretties Smile: Skylee Shepard
Miss Personality: Iliana Cox
Katelyn Paige Martin
· Katelyn is the daughter of Troy and Cindy Martin of Heiskell. She is 17 years old and will attend her senior year at Anderson County High School. Katelyn’s activities include Working a part time job, Babysitting for family and friends, and Spending time with my family and making memories before college begins. She has Finished first year of college this year through the middle college program and Received 3 different industrial certifications in her first year of college. She has also maintained high grades and a high GPA each school year.
Michaela Reese Webber
· Michaela is the daughter of Jason and Loren Webber of Clinton. She is 15 years old and will attend her sophomore year at Clinton High School. Michaela’s activities include Cheering on the Clinton Dragons, Traveling to new places, and Doing anything outdoors. Her accomplishments include Maintaining straight A’s, Receiving the excellence award at Premier Cheer Camp, and Getting the award for having the highest GPA on the cheer team.
Anna Jane Berven
· Anna is the daughter of Matt and Samantha Berven of Oak Ridge. She is 10 years old and will attend 6th grade at Jefferson Middle. Anna has been a dancer for Oak Ridge Academy of Dance for 5 years. She is a member of the JMS Orchestra and St. Stephens Acolyte. Her accomplishments include JMS Honor Roll, Best in class Hip Hop group at ORDA, and Princess Tennessee Festival pageants.
Eleanor May Linthicum
· Ellie is the daughter of Chad and Tara Linthicum of Oak Ridge. She is 8 years old and will attend 3rd grade at Glenwood Elementary. Ellie enjoys ice skating, singing, and gymnastics. Her accomplishments include 2018 Anderson County Tiny Miss, a solo in her 2nd grade musical, and 2017 Little Miss October Sky.
Piper Jean Linthicum
· Piper is the daughter of Chad and Tara Linthicum of Oak Ridge. She is 7 years old and will attend 2nd grade at Glenwood Elementary. Piper enjoys Ice Skating, Soccer, and playing with her baby brother. Her accomplishments include 2nd runner up in 2018 Anderson County Tiny Miss, being awarded a Cub Award for being kind to her peers and 2nd runner up in 2017 Anderson County Tiny Miss.
Brinleigh Lila Gilliam
· Brinleigh is the daughter of Tyler Gilliam and Shasta Moser of Clinton. She is 5 years old and will attend 1st grade at Grand Oaks Elementary School. Brinleigh enjoys Ballet at Dream Dance, Tumbling at Premier, and singing in the choir at Main Street Baptist Church. Her accomplishments include 2018-2019 Grand Oaks monthly Character trait award for friendliest student, Learning to play piano, and 2nd place in the 50yrd dash at field day.