Home / Local News / FAA gives conditional approval to OR Airport

FAA gives conditional approval to OR Airport

Jim Harris 20 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

As we have previously reported, the Federal Aviation Administration has given the conditional approval for the proposed Oak Ridge Airport.

The general aviation airport would be for private and corporate planes only, and would be located at the former home of K-25 on the Roane County side of Oak Ridge.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, which would operate the airport, received word that the FAA reviewed the airport layout plan and accepted it, under certain conditions that include having a 5,000-foot-long, 75-foot-wide runway, and a taxiway.

The airport authority said it already is planning for those dimensions.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tax Free Weekend July 26th-28th

Tennessee’s tax free weekend is almost here. The sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.