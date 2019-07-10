FAA gives conditional approval to OR Airport

As we have previously reported, the Federal Aviation Administration has given the conditional approval for the proposed Oak Ridge Airport.

The general aviation airport would be for private and corporate planes only, and would be located at the former home of K-25 on the Roane County side of Oak Ridge.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, which would operate the airport, received word that the FAA reviewed the airport layout plan and accepted it, under certain conditions that include having a 5,000-foot-long, 75-foot-wide runway, and a taxiway.

The airport authority said it already is planning for those dimensions.