Ex-RSCC security officer charged

Jim Harris Local News

A Roane State Community College campus police officer was arrested Friday and charged with statutory rape by an authority figure.

27-year-old Justin Willoughby was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. Willoughby is accused of using his authority to accomplish sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18 in his on-campus office in October of last year.

Roane State officials say the incident was reported to local authorities, who then contacted the college in October as part of the investigation. Willoughby was placed on administrative leave, removed from campus and later resigned.

The college’s police department and administration say they have worked with investigators to provide any assistance they have needed throughout their probe into the matter.

