Encounter Oak Ridge to be held in September

(Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce press release) The Oak Ridge Center for Leadership & Community Development, an affiliated organization of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce its Encounter Oak Ridge program will be offered during the month of September. Encounter Oak Ridge is a four-session program designed to introduce Oak Ridge to new residents, new employees and everyone interested in learning more about the community where they live or work. Participants will be introduced to the unique aspects of Oak Ridge. Sessions will take place on four consecutive Mondays beginning on September 9 and concluding on September 30.

According to Roger Petrie of UCOR and Chairman of the Center for Leadership & Community Development, “Participants in this program will benefit from learning about our community and from the new business and personal contacts they will make through it. Encounter Oak Ridge is our organization’s latest offering to inform and empower Oak Ridge’s workforce and residents to be engaged in the community where they live and/or work.”

Each session will focus on different aspects of the Oak Ridge community:

September 9, 3:00-8:00 p.m., “Opening the gate: An Introduction to Oak Ridge” – history, tour and attend Oak Ridge City Council Meeting

September 16, 2:00-7:00 p.m., “The Federal Presence & Oak Ridge Partners: $3 in Your Backyard” – tour Federal sites

September 23, 2:00-7:00 p.m., “Challenges & Opportunities: City and County Leaders and the Issues They Face” – learn how issues are being addressed for the community’s future

September 30, 2:00-7:00 p.m., “Life in Oak Ridge” – learn about the numerous enrichment opportunities and the Oak Ridge quality of life; reception with Oak Ridge leaders

Cost to participate is $400 per person and covers meals, transportation and program costs. A 10% discount is available for Oak Ridge Chamber Millennium Partners. For more information on this program, or to register, visit the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org. For additional information, contact Greta Ownby (ownby@orcc.org or 865-483-1321).

The mission of the Center for Leadership & Community Development is to support successful growth, development and cohesion of the Oak Ridge community through leadership programs and organizations by empowering implementation of their chosen visions and goals.