Emergency loans available for farmers impacted by February flooding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making Farm Service Agency emergency loans available to farmers in 31 Tennessee counties impacted by February’s storms.

The USDA said the loans will be available to farmers recovering from flooding and storm damage to help recover losses, refinance debt and replace essentials like equipment and livestock.

The loans will be available in our area to Blount, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Knox, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, and Rhea counties for excessive rain damage that occurred between May 1, 2018 to February 25th, 2019.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Anderson, Claiborne, Cocke, Cumberland, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Loudon, Monroe, Roane, Sevier, and Union counties are also eligible to apply for emergency loans for the 2018 crop year.

For the 2019 crop year, this opportunity is also extended to the previously-listed counties plus Bledsoe, Campbell, Morgan, and Scott counties.

The deadline to apply is February 25th, 2020.

The FSA will review all loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Producers who suffered losses caused by prolonged, excessive rain and flooding that occurred during May 1, 2018, through Feb. 25, 2019, for crop year 2018, in Blount, Bradley, Dickson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, McMinn, Meigs, Perry, Polk, Rhea, Unicoi, and Washington counties are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Tennessee counties of Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Carter, Cheatham, Claiborne, Cocke, Cumberland, Decatur, Franklin, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Lawrence, Loudon, Marion, Marshall, Maury, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Roane, Sequatchie, Sevier, Stewart, Sullivan, Union, Wayne and Williamson, along with Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison counties in Alabama; Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties in Georgia; and Cherokee, Graham, Madison, Mitchell, Swain and Yancey counties in North Carolina, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers who suffered losses caused by prolonged, excessive rain and flooding that occurred during May 1, 2018, through Feb. 25, 2019, for crop year 2019, in Anderson, Bradley, Campbell, Davidson, Hamilton, Polk, Rhea, Robertson, Unicoi and Washington are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Tennessee counties of Bledsoe, Carter, Cheatham, Claiborne, Cumberland, Greene, Hawkins, Knox, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Roane, Rutherford, Scott, Sequatchie, Sullivan, Sumner, Union, Williamson, and Wilson; along with Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties in Georgia; Logan, McCreary, Simpson, Todd and Whitley counties in Kentucky; and Cherokee, Madison, Mitchell and Yancey counties in North Carolina, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.