Disney actor with local ties passes away at 20

A young actor with local ties passed away suddenly over the weekend at the age of 20.

Cameron Boyce, one of the stars of Disney’s “Descendants” movie franchise, passed away at age 20 due to what his family called a seizure caused by a previous medical condition. The young actor’s grandmother is JoAnn Allen Boyce, one of the Clinton 12, the 12 black students who desegregated Clinton High School in 1956.

His death was announced by his family in a statement on Sunday morning.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” family members said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Part of a statement from the Disney Channel reads: “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles, and began his big screen acting career in “Grown Ups” alongside Adam Sandler in 2008 and appeared in the sequel, “Grown Ups 2,” in 2013.

The young actor made appearances in multiple Disney shows including “Good Luck Charlie,” “Shake It Up,” and “Liv and Maddie.” He also co-starred as Luke Ross in the series “Jessie,” and all three movies in the “Descendants” franchise, in which he played the son of Cruella DeVille.

Upcoming credits for Boyce included HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher” and “Paradise City,” which were in post-production and initial filming stages.

Off the screen, the young actor had dedicated himself to charity work in recent years, introducing former Vice President Joe Biden at his Biden Courage Awards in March, and being honored with the Pioneering Spirit Award at last year’s Thirst Gala, sponsored by the Thirst Project, a nonprofit for which Boyce raised $30,000 to build wells for clean drinking water in Swaziland.