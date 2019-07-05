‘Dine & Donate’ returns July 8th

This Monday (July 8th) is another chance to “Dine & Donate” to support an organization helping the less fortunate in our community. Several area restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC).

Participating restaurants are Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Hoskins, Burchfield’s, Mediterranean Delight, Razzleberry’s, The Soup Kitchen, and Subway locations in Clinton, Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs and Rocky Top.

For more, visit www.adfac.org.