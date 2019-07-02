Home / Obituaries / David Chris Hill, 75

David Chris Hill, 75

David Chris Hill, 75, passed away peacefully at Parkwest Medical Center on July 1, 2019. 

Dave was born on October 24, 1943, in LaFollette, TN to Eva Jeanette Hill and Mitchell Boyd Hill. He was a life long resident of Lake City, TN and attended Lake City High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Dave was a kind man who was a friend to many. He had a nickname for everyone he knew, and was an avid UT sports fan. 

Dave was greeted in heaven by his mother and father, Janette and Mitchell Hill, brother, Ronald Kent Hill, and sister, Sandra Kay Hill. He is also now reunited with special friends, Johnny McMillian, Lloyd Bell, and Homer Covington. 

Dave is survived by his wife, Stephanie Hill; daughters Chelsea Rose Hill and Gretchen Lea Hill; stepson, Steve Minter, sister, Mary Lou Hill, brother, Clay Hill; nieces and nephews, Michael (Cynthia) Hill, Patrick Hill, Jody Hill, Kevin Hill, and several great nieces and nephews. 

A graveside service in memory of Dave will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Legion Veterans & Children Foundation. www.holleygamble.com

