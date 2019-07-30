CPD arrests two on drug charges

Last week, two people were arrested on drug charges after Clinton Police responded to a call of a possibly intoxicated driver.

On Monday, July 22nd, a call came in to Clinton dispatchers that a possibly intoxicated driver had pulled into the rear parking lot of the El Tepame Mexican restaurant on Clinch Avenue in South Clinton. Officer Seth Johnson responded and made contact with three people in a Nissan Sentra, and reported that as he approached the car, he could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside. He spoke with the driver, identified as a Knoxville resident, who said that he did not have any drugs in the car, but that his passengers–Samual Craton and Brandy York, both of Clinton–did. He told Johnson that he also thought that both of them had warrants for their arrests. The driver gave his permission to search the car, and Officer Johnson had York get out so he could look around. When asked her name, she replied that it was “Katie York,” but that was soon debunked by a look at her driver’s license, which identified her as Brandy. She then told Johnson she had deliberately given him the wrong name because she had outstanding arrest warrants. Craton was also ordered out of the vehicle as Johnson began his search.

Brandy York (ACSD)

Inside the car, Johnson reported finding a black bag described as being within arm’s reach of where York had been sitting in the backseat. When he opened the bag, he reported finding three bags of marijuana measuring altogether at 29 grams, as well as several pills identified as Xanax, Alprazolam, Gabapentin, amphetamine and Detroamphetamine. Also inside the bag was a set of scales, rubber bands and plastic baggies.

After being read her rights, York told Johnson that the bag was Craton’s and not hers, while Craton–after being read his rights–said that he and York had split the cost of the marijuana.

York was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from both Knox and Loudon counties, and was also charged with numerous drug crimes and criminal impersonation, and as of this morning (July 30th) remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000.

Craton was arrested on multiple drug charges as well and also remained in custody as of this morning on bonds totaling $37,000.

Samual Craton (ACSD)

The driver was released without any charges, and all of the drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized as evidence.