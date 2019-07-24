Courier: Good news on Magnet Mills front

The Clinton City Council met Monday for its regular monthly session and, according to the Courier News, received some good news about the Magnet Mills property. Demolition at the site along Seivers Boulevard is complete and the Courier reports that on Monday, City Manager Roger Houck informed Council members that cleanup at the site could begin by the end of this month. The paper also reports that the city has received a check from the property owners in the amount of $107,000 that takes care of liens and fines placed against the property by the city over years worth of codes violations.

The city has also awarded a contract to a company called Miracle Recreation of Kentucky and Tennessee to install playground equipment and resurface South Clinton Park as it prepares to transition into the city’s All-Inclusive Playground. The Courier reports the contract is worth $25,000 to install the equipment and $2 a square foot for the resurfacing portion of the project, a bid that came in well below the other one submitted.