County-by-county unemployment data for June

(TDLWD press release/staff reports) Data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) indicates unemployment increased in Tennessee’s 95 counties during June.

According to a press release, 61 counties now have unemployment rates below 5 percent, while 34 counties have unemployment rates at, or above, 5 percent.

With a rate of 3 percent, both Williamson and Davidson counties have the state’s lowest unemployment. The new figure represents a 0.8 of a percentage point increase for Williamson County and a 0.7 of a percentage point jump for Davidson County.

Sevier County has Tennessee’s second-lowest unemployment rate for June at 3.1 percent, which is 0.6 of a percentage point higher than the county’s rate in May.

Hancock County recorded Tennessee’s highest unemployment in June. At 7.7 percent, the county saw a 2.4 percentage point increase in unemployment when compared to May. The current rate is 1.4 percentage points higher than it was in June of last year.

“No one likes to see unemployment increase in every county across the state,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “But the rates typically increase this time of year because we see a lot of seasonal unemployment during the summer months, mostly because school is not in session.”

Looking at county-by-county statistics provided by the state, we see that Anderson County’s unemployment rate for June came in at 4.2%, which is an increase of 1.2% from May.

Campbell County’s unemployment rate climbed from 4.0% in May to 5.3 a month ago, an increase of 1.3%.

Knox County had the area’s lowest unemployment rate in June at 3.6%, which is up nine-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

Morgan County’s unemployment rate went from 3.6% in May to 5.0% in June, an increase of 1.4%, while Roane County saw unemployment increase by 1.2% in June, going from 3.7% to 4.9%.

Union County’s unemployment rate came in at 5.1% in June, an increase of 1.5% from May’s rate of 3.6%.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate also experienced an uptick in June. The current statistic is 3.4 percent, up 0.1 of a percentage point from the previous month. The state reached its all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in February and it remained at the level for three consecutive months.

Nationally, unemployment increased from 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent in June.

County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted, while the state and national rates use the seasonal adjustment to eliminate outside influences on the statistics.

June 2019 unemployment data for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties is available here.