Cora Lee (Brown) Milam, of Cleveland, formerly of Briceville, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Cora was saved as a young girl and has always been a devoted Christian. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Homer Milam. Cora met Homer, a young preacher from West Virginia, in the late 1950’s. But, his life was cut short when he had a massive heart attack in 1977.

Cora enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved, especially the little ones. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting.

Cora was also preceded in death by 7 brothers, Earnest Brown and wife Reba, Elmer Brown and wife Annette, Leon Brown, Merlyn Brown, Franklin Brown, Virgil Brown, and Clayborn Brown; 3 sisters, Glenna Carroll, Wilma Braden, and Mary Lou Brown.

Cora is survived by: son, Stephen Milam and wife Patti; daughter, Sharron Vance, all of Cleveland, OH; 3 grandchildren, Joyce Huston and husband Robby, Richard Vance, Jr. all of Cleveland, OH, Justin Milam and wife Chantil of Upper Arlington, OH; 11 great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Cora is also survived by 3 brothers, William Brown and wife Bobbie, John L. Brown and wife Joann all of Briceville, Carl Brown of Clinton; one sister, Zenna Bailey and husband Earl of Briceville; a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Jason Goans and Rev. Charlie Green officiating. Graveside service will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10am at Brown’s Flat Cemetery in Briceville. www.holleygamble.com