Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC’s Sustainable Acquisition Program Manager Sherith Hudson accepts the EPEAT award from Nancy Gillis, CEO of the Green Electronics Council. (Submitted)

CNS recognized for purchasing sustainable IT products

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

(CNS Y-12 press release) Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC was recently recognized as a five-star EPEAT winner for its leadership in procurement of sustainable information technology products at Y-12 National Security Complex. The purchaser award is given annually by the Green Electronics Council, which manages the EPEAT ecolabel.

This is the fourth year that Y-12 has earned an EPEAT award. Organizations earn a star for each category of sustainable IT products purchased, including computers and displays, imaging equipment, mobile phones, televisions and servers. All EPEAT Purchasers must also agree to share their EPEAT vendor contract language, have an organizational policy in place for purchasing environmentally friendly electronics, set specifications in vendor contracts requiring Bronze registration or higher in the EPEAT system and report annual purchase volume of EPEAT registered products.

Consolidated Nuclear Security is committed to purchasing sustainable products, and electronics are no exception. CNS’ Sustainable Acquisition Program Manager Sherith Hudson notes “The Green Electronic Council’s EPEAT ratings for electronics make it easier for us to make sustainable purchasing decisions, and we’re pleased to be honored as an EPEAT Purchaser.”

