Clyde Miller, age 75 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home in Rocky Top, TN. He was a loving husband, amazing dad and papaw, and a loving brother. Clyde enjoyed fishing, watching old westerns, and working on CB’s. He was a Mason 23 degree. Clyde was of the Pentecostal faith.

Clyde is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Miller; brother, Lonnie Carter; and sister, Margie Poore.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Patricia Miller of Rocky Top, TN; sons, Rusty Miller of Rocky Top, TN, Terry Miller and wife Sheila of Rocky Top, TN, and Dakota Miller and wife Kristin of Rocky Top, TN; daughter, Kelly Stevens and husband Ronnie of AR; sister, Vickie Duncan of Beltone S. C; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Clyde’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Clyde’s interment will be at 3:00pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.