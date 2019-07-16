Home / Obituaries / Clyde Miller, age 75 of Rocky Top

Clyde Miller, age 75 of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 4 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 73 Views

Clyde Miller, age 75 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home in Rocky Top, TN.  He was a loving husband, amazing dad and papaw, and a loving brother.  Clyde enjoyed fishing, watching old westerns, and working on CB’s.  He was a Mason 23 degree.  Clyde was of the Pentecostal faith.

Clyde is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Miller; brother, Lonnie Carter; and sister, Margie Poore.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Patricia Miller of Rocky Top, TN; sons, Rusty Miller of Rocky Top, TN, Terry Miller and wife Sheila of Rocky Top, TN, and Dakota Miller and wife Kristin of Rocky Top, TN; daughter, Kelly Stevens and husband Ronnie of AR; sister, Vickie Duncan of Beltone S. C; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Clyde’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN.  Clyde’s interment will be at 3:00pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Loyd G. Sprankle (Bud), age 81, of Lake City

Loyd G. Sprankle (Bud), age 81, of Lake City, TN went home to be with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.