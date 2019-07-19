Clinton wins ‘Dog Park Dash’ grant

The City of Clinton announced on its Facebook page that it has won a Dog Park Dash Grant. Thursday, the city learned it had won one of several $25,000 grants, funds from which will help with efforts to build a dog park in the city.

The Tennessee Dog Park Dash, funded by the Boyd Foundation, is dedicated to building or enhancing dog parks across the state. The Foundation announced the grant winners Thursday following online voting, as we first reported last month. The voting period ended on June 30th.

Established in 2018, this program is aimed at making Tennessee the pet-friendliest state in America, along with other major efforts from brands such as Radio Systems Corporation, parent company of PetSafe. Through the Dog Park Dash, more than one hundred communities across the state of Tennessee will benefit from dog parks, according to information provided by the city.

On the Foundation’s website, https://www.dogparkdash.com/ says there are numerous benefits to having dog parks.

“Pets are free to roam leash-free at dog parks and play with other dogs without infringing on private property or impacting traffic. Studies show that dog ownership has a positive influence on people with health issues like high blood pressure and also encourages physical activity. Having dogs and actively going to dog parks is a great ice-breaker when meeting new people and forming relationships within a community.”

“Modeled after a very successful program that’s pioneered by our company, PetSafe, the Tennessee Dog Park Dash will provide funds for communities to create their own dog parks across our state,” Boyd says on the website. “Dog parks are places where people and their pets can come together to share their love for the furry friends.”