Clinton Parks & Rec announces After School Program

Jim Harris

The Clinton Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting students for its After School Program.

Clinton Parks and Recreation’s After School Program will focus on quality programs to educate and entertain our participants. Participants will experience a well-rounded program that offers a variety of activities including crafts, recreational games, swimming, bowling and other creative means of expression and recreation, according to an announcement on the city’s Facebook page..

The program is for students in Kindergarten through sixth grade and will be conducted Monday through Friday on days that school is scheduled, it will begin at 3 p.m. and participants must be picked up by 5:45 p.m. There will be no program on snow days, half school days, teacher in-service days or on scheduled holidays.
For more information, visit: http://www.clintontn.net/afterschool.htm.

