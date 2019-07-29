CHS Football season tix on sale Wednesday

It is just about football time here in East Tennessee, and Clinton High School has announced that the season tickets for the 2019 Dragon football season will go on sale this Wednesday, July 31st.

Ticket packages are $60 and will be sold at the school starting this Wednesday and continuing up until Opening Night on Friday, August 23rd, when the Dragons host their crosstown rivals, the Anderson County Mavericks.

This year, there are five home games, starting on the 23rd with AC and continuing on the 30th when CHS hosts CAK. After that, the Dragons will be on the road for five straight weeks before returning home on October 11th to face Fulton. Clinton plays at home for the final two weeks of the regular season, October 25th against Campbell County and November 1st against Karns.

All Clinton High School football games will be broadcast on WYSH and our weekly talk show resumes on Thursday, August 22nd, from 4 to 6 pm.

For more information on season tickets, stop by the school beginning Wednesday, or call 865-457-2611.