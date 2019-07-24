Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Christmas in July’ Saturday in Clinton

This Saturday, July 27th, Christmas in July returns to historic downtown Clinton.

You are invited to start your shopping early and beat the crowds this Saturday from 10 am to 5:30 pm in the shops along Market and Main Streets in beautiful downtown Clinton. Shoppers will also have a chance to meet and speak with “Summer Santa.” This is the 11th annual Christmas in July, and is once again sponsored by the Antique Merchants Guild of Clinton.

For more information, you can call 865-463-8699 or 865-457-5250.

