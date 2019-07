Chimneys Picnic Area in GSMNP to be closed part of Friday for tree removal

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Chimneys Picnic Area will be temporarily closed on Friday, July 12 until 1:00 p.m. for tree removal. The temporary closure is necessary for crews to safely remove trees along the narrow road corridor in the picnic area.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.