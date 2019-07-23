Home / Local News / CCSO SWAT Team raids Jacksboro home

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Friday morning, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team raided a home on Poplar Lane in Jacksboro following an investigation that officials say included multiple purchases of Schedule 2 narcotics.

The warrant was served at around 9 am Friday at the home of 55-year-old Ronnie Wayne Lawson, and investigators reported seizing Schedule II narcotics (prescription painkillers), drug paraphernalia, cash and several items believed to have been stolen.

Lawson will likely face numerous charges after evidence is presented to the grand jury.

