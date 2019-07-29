CCSO raids LaFollette home Friday

Friday morning, a narcotics search warrant was served at a home at 805 East Chestnut Street in LaFollette.

The raid, which involved members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit and LaFollette Police officers, was carried out shortly after 9 am at the home of 62-year-old Robert Chadwell.

According to a press release, the warrant was obtained after narcotics investigators made numerous buys of suboxone and marijuana at the home.

Investigators recovered schedule III, IV, and VI controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and cash during the raid.

According tot he release, Chadwell is facing several charges including the sale and delivery of schedule III, IV, and VI, controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and paraphernalia to facilitate the sale of a controlled substance, as well as a violation of the drug-free school zone law.

A woman was detained at the scene, but later released, according to deputies.