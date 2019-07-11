Loving, Selfless, Sweet, Thoughtful, Beautiful, Genuine and Kind. These are just a few words that describe our Mom. Carolyn (Horne) Tison, 71, wife, mother, sister, Nana, and friend left this world to be with Jesus, her Savior and Lord on July 10, 2019, at home in the presence of her family.

Carolyn loved Jesus, her family and others. She always carried a song of praise in her heart, and shared those songs as she moved through life. She was a dedicated and humble servant in various church communities including: Temple Baptist Church and Stillwaters Baptist Church. Born on August 19, 1947, Carolyn was the oldest daughter of the late Carroll and Margaret “Peggy” Horne of Cloverdale, Virginia.

Despite a prolonged battle with kidney disease, Carolyn was strong in the Lord and was ready to be called home. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Thomas Tison of 51 years, and is survived by her son, Tom Tison and wife Christy of Knoxville; son Matthew Tison and wife Tenaya of Knapp, Wisconsin; daughter Catherine Wilkins and husband Mike of Landenberg, Pennsylvania; and daughter Sarah Tison of Heiskell, Tennessee. Three siblings: Jim Horne and his wife Joy of Chesapeake, VA; Patty Dogan and husband James of Cloverdale, VA; and Linda Harris and husband Charlie of Aiken, SC. Seven grandchildren: Emalie Tison, Grey Tison, Thomas-Allan Tison, Cole Wilkins, Jonathan Tison, Dylan Wilkins and Shelton Tison.

Carolyn will be remembered for her sweet spirit; her artistic ability which she taught and shared with others; decades of faithfully teaching Sunday School classes; and her caring selfless service to Jesus, her family, and those around her. It is with great joy she stands before the Lord today and is reunited with her husband Tom and other loved ones, hearing from her Savior, “Well done thou good and faithful servant…enter thou into the joy of thy Lord”. (Mt. 25:21) We are incredibly thankful to God for every moment we had with her and look forward to seeing her again. “Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say rejoice!” (Philippians 4:4)

Join Carolyn’s family and friends on Sunday, July 14th 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home for visitation from 3-5 pm with a celebration of life service to follow. The family will hold a private graveside on Monday at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please support “Our Daily Bread” devotionals at: odb.org which Carolyn supported and loved to give to others to share the hope she had in Jesus. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com