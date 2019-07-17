Home / Featured / Campbell Commission concludes budget process

Campbell Commission concludes budget process

Jim Harris 19 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

Monday night, the Campbell County Commission completed work on its budget for the 2019-2010 fiscal year, formally adopting the state-certified property tax rate of approximately @.06 per $100 of assessed value. The state-certified rate is the tax rate, after property value reassessments, brings in the same revenue as the county’s previous tax rate.

At one point during the budget process, commissioners had okayed what would have amounted to a property tax increase of of some 16 cents, but later reversed course and set the tax rate at the $2.06 approved on second and final reading Monday after citizens expressed their opposition to the hefty hike.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Watch for delays on I-75N in Campbell

Drivers headed north on I-75 in Campbell County will likely encounter some delays while TDOT …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.