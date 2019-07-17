Campbell Commission concludes budget process

Monday night, the Campbell County Commission completed work on its budget for the 2019-2010 fiscal year, formally adopting the state-certified property tax rate of approximately @.06 per $100 of assessed value. The state-certified rate is the tax rate, after property value reassessments, brings in the same revenue as the county’s previous tax rate.

At one point during the budget process, commissioners had okayed what would have amounted to a property tax increase of of some 16 cents, but later reversed course and set the tax rate at the $2.06 approved on second and final reading Monday after citizens expressed their opposition to the hefty hike.