According to the Norris Bulletin, property tax bills for property owners in Norris have been mailed and should arrive in mailboxes by the end of the week. The statements are due and payable by August 30, 2019. After that date, taxes are considered delinquent and are subject to a late fee of 1.5% per month.

Taxes may be paid in person at the Norris City Office on Chestnut Drive or mailed to City Recorder, P.O. Box 1090, Norris 37828.

For more information, contact the City Office at 494-7645.