Budget meeting canceled

Jim Harris 1 min ago

The meeting of the Anderson County Budget Committee that had been scheduled for Thursday, July 11th, has been canceled. The next time the controversial Anderson County budget will be discussed will be Monday night (7/15/19) when the County Commission will decide whether or not to override Mayor Terry Frank’s veto of the proposed budget and its 18.25-cent property tax increase.

