Biscuits handle Smokies, 4-1

The Tennessee Smokies (40-48, 7-12) have sunken to their worst record of the season due to a 4-1 defeat from the Montgomery Biscuits (55-34, 11-8) at Riverwalk Stadium on Monday evening.

After a three hit shutout loss last night, the Smokies wasted no time getting their offense going in the top of the first. The Cubs No. 1 prospect Nico Hoerner only needed one pitch to send a ball back to where it came from for a triple. A few batters later, Vimael Machin’s base hit scored Hoerner.

Montgomery took the drivers seat from there on in. The Biscuits pitching staff faced the minimum number of batters three times en route to a one run allowed performance.

In the third, Vidal Brujan got things started with a single. Brujan did not make it far as Smokies catcher Jhonny Pereda gunned him down trying to steal second base. Pereda ended up tying a Southern League record by throwing out five base runners. Montgomery, however, overcame Pereda’s cannon with a game tying triple off the bat of Jesus Sanchez scoring Taylor Walls.

In the fifth, Tennessee had their best chance of the game to regain the lead. A pair of walks sandwiching a Connor Myers double loaded the bases for Hoerner with no outs. The Smokies fumbled the loaded bases opportunity, however. Hoerner struck out, Jared Young popped out for the second out, and Wynton Bernard got picked off at first to end the inning.

The Biscuits, made the most of their scoring chances. In the sixth, Luscious Fox lined a ball into left scoring Brett Sullivan and putting Montgomery ahead for good.

Smokies RHP Thomas Hatch (L, 4-10) walked a season high and tied a career high five batters in six innings of work.

Vidal Brujan gave the Biscuits some breathing room in the seventh when he doubled to score Miles Mastrobuoni. Five of the six Montgomery runs came off of extra base hits.

One run in six innings and five strikeouts on the side moved Biscuits’ LHP Kenny Rosenberg (W, 8-1) to second in the Southern League in wins.

Three runs in the eighth inning secured the win for Montgomery. Rene Pinto and Brujan slapped RBI-doubles to plate the first two runs. Mastrobuoni tacked on the final run with a single to right-field scoring Pinto. RHP Phoenix Sanders (S, 11) allowed one hit in two innings to record the save.

The two sides clash again under the Montgomery sun on Tuesday at 1:00 pm EDT. RHP Cory Abbott (5-5, 3.90) closes out the series for the Smokies while Montgomery has yet to announce their starter.