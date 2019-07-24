Home / Community Bulletin Board / Bill Bass to speak at Children’s Museum fundraiser

Bill Bass to speak at Children’s Museum fundraiser

Jim Harris 25 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 12 Views

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will host a benefit presentation this fall by William “Bill” Bass, author, renowned forensic anthropologist, and founder of the “Body Farm,” the Forensic Anthropology Research Facility at the University of Tennessee.

Bass will speak at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Museum, discussing the science behind the novel “Bones of Betrayal,” set in Oak Ridge, and answering questions from the audience.

The novel by Jefferson Bass, a collaboration between Bass and co-author Jon Jefferson, is a murder mystery set in Oak Ridge featuring a forensic anthropologist searching for clues to the death of a prominent scientist.

General admission tickets are $62 per person. VIP tickets to an earlier reception at 5:45 p.m. September 28, including a meet-and-greet with Bass, are $130 per person. Those tickets also include reserved seating, an event poster, and one drink ticket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. If paying by cash or check, tickets will be discounted to $125 for VIP and $60 for general admission.

Tickets can be purchased at www.childrensmuseumofoakridge.org, by phone at (865) 482-1074, or at the Children’s Museum at 461 West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge.

The event will support the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge.

The Children’s Museum is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder: CCSO seeking school supply donations

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual “Fill the Van” school supply drive …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.