Bill Bass to speak at Children’s Museum fundraiser

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will host a benefit presentation this fall by William “Bill” Bass, author, renowned forensic anthropologist, and founder of the “Body Farm,” the Forensic Anthropology Research Facility at the University of Tennessee.

Bass will speak at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Museum, discussing the science behind the novel “Bones of Betrayal,” set in Oak Ridge, and answering questions from the audience.

The novel by Jefferson Bass, a collaboration between Bass and co-author Jon Jefferson, is a murder mystery set in Oak Ridge featuring a forensic anthropologist searching for clues to the death of a prominent scientist.

General admission tickets are $62 per person. VIP tickets to an earlier reception at 5:45 p.m. September 28, including a meet-and-greet with Bass, are $130 per person. Those tickets also include reserved seating, an event poster, and one drink ticket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. If paying by cash or check, tickets will be discounted to $125 for VIP and $60 for general admission.

Tickets can be purchased at www.childrensmuseumofoakridge.org, by phone at (865) 482-1074, or at the Children’s Museum at 461 West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge.

The event will support the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge.

The Children’s Museum is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.