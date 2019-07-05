Home / Obituaries / Betty J. Renfro, age 76, of Kingston

Betty J. Renfro, age 76, of Kingston

Obituaries

Betty J. Renfro, age 76, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Trinity Health & Rehab Center in Lenoir City. She was born May 10, 1943 in Meigs County but lived most of her life in Roane County. Betty was a faithful member of Maple Grove Baptist Church and loved attending as long as her health permitted. She loved her rose bushes and enjoyed working in her flower beds. Her main enjoyment in life was spending time with her grandsons. Preceded in death by her parents, Gaither Jack & Ida Mae Dixon Walker.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 57 years Bobby R. Renfro of Kingston

Daughter Lori Feezell & husband, James of Lenoir City

Grandsons Isaiah Feezell & wife, Rebecca of Lenoir City

Eli Feezell of Lenoir City

Brother Tom Walker & wife, Kathy of Lake City, FL

A host of extended family, neighbors & dear friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

