‘Best Six Days of Summer’ continue Friday, conclude Saturday in Clinton

The 130th Anderson County Fair heads into its final two nights on Friday and Saturday.

Each night, gates open at 5 pm and will close at 10 pm. Admission is $5 per person. Admission for children under six years old is absolutely free both nights, including Saturday, which will be “SL Tennessee Kids’ Free Night” where kids 15 and under get in at no charge. Pay one price of $20 to get an armband that will let you enjoy all of the James Gang’s carnival rides as well, which open at 6 pm each night.

Living Heritage Demonstrations, and other nightly favorites like the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo and the Tractor Parade of Power will be going on, plus the twice-nightly giveaways of $100 in cash, at 7 and 9 pm, sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet. Friday and Saturday nights, there will also be two Big Cash Giveaways of $500, sponsored Friday by Trustee Regina Copeland and Rusty Wallace Nissan, and on Saturday by Rusty Wallace Nissan and Dependable Disposal Services.

The Friday Living Heritage demonstration will feature Crocheting & Knitting, while Saturday’s will spotlight Spinning & Weaving.

Tonight is Powell-Clinch Utility District Night at the Fair and the featured events include Night #2 of the Truck Pull, and live music from Fair-favorites the Jay Eric Band.

On the final night of the Fair Saturday, ASAP of Anderson Substance Abuse Prevention Night, the schedule is highlighted by the Open Beef Show, the Lawn Mower Pull and music from the band Smooth Sailor.

For a complete look at all of the festivities surrounding the Anderson County Fair, check out their website, where you can find a complete schedule of events, the answers to frequently asked questions and photographs from Fair’s past.

Powell-Clinch Utility District Night

5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by ACE Hardware 6:00pm James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Crocheting & Knitting 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P., Gary’s Body Shop, Lowes Tows, Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, & Ray Varner Ford 8:00pm – 11:00pm Jay Eric Band sponsored by SunTrust Bank & All Occasions Party Rental 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet 10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Anderson County Trustee Teresa Copeland 11:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Nissan

ASAP of Anderson Substance Abuse Prevention Night

5:00pm Gates Open

5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by ACE Hardware 6:00pm James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm Open Beef Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Spinning & Weaving, Sponsored by Clinch River Yarn 6:30pm Lawn Mower Pull (Posey’s Pullers) sponsored by Deal’s Small Engine & True Value Hardware 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 8:00pm – 11:00pm Smooth Sailor Band sponsored by Melton Heating & Air and Madison Insurance 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet 10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Nissan 11:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Dependable Disposal Services

SUNDAY JULY 21ST 1:00pm – 2:00pm Pick up Exhibits