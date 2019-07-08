Benefit singing Saturday

There will be a benefit gospel singing on Saturday, July 13th, from 11 am to 5 pm, at Lakeview Baptist Church.

There will be no admission charge, but offerings will be received to help pay for the final expenses of Mark Bales. Lunch will also be served at 2pm for just a $5 per person donation.

The musical lineup includes: Steve Kirtley & the New Victory Band; Faithful Promise; Gary Winningham; The Singing Byrds; Jackie Painter; the Brand New Me Trio; Called; Dave Seratt; Rescued; The Foothills Quartet; Redeeming Grace; Willa Wittekind; Rachel Franks; The Shope Family; and Johnny & Charity Hamilton.

The church is located at 3330 West Wolf Valley Road in Clinton (37716), and everyone is welcome. For more information, call Robert Poland at 865-316-8481.