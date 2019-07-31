Home / Featured / BBB: Rockwood PD investigates after man found shot

BBB: Rockwood PD investigates after man found shot

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Rockwood authorities were called to an area off of Kingston Avenue after a man was found laying behind a home with a single gunshot wound to the face.

Authorities were called to the scene just after midnight Wednesday.

Sources close to the investigation told BBB that the wound appeared to have been self-inflicted.

The victim, who had not been identified as of the time this report was filed, was taken by ambulance to the Roane County Health Department, and then flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center. According to BBB, the victim was alert and responsive while being transported.

Rockwood Police are investigating the incident.

