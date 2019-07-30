BBB: Roane County taxes to go up by 11 cents

According to our partners at BBB-TV, the Roane County Commission voted 10-5 after a lengthy discussion to adopt a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year that will see property tax rates increase by 11 cents per $100 of assessed value. You can find out much more about last night’s lengthy, and at times, confusing meeting during BBB’s 5:00 newscast and online at www.bbbtv12.com.
